Betty May Monroe, 94, of Winona and formerly of Elkader, Iowa, and of Omaha, Neb., died on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
Betty May was born on May 28, 1928, to Ambrose and Frieda (Koopmann) Monroe on her grandparents’ farm near Castalia, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace United Church of Christ in Elkader. She graduated from Marquette High School in Marquette, Iowa, and attended Elkader Junior College in Elkader. She was employed at Northwestern Bell for 41 years. She started as a switchboard operator, moved through various positions in the company, and retired as staff manager. Her promotions also moved her from Elkader to Minneapolis, Minn., and Omaha, Neb. After retiring, she taught word processing part-time at Wang Laboratory and later “Intro to Personal Computers” to senior citizens. She moved to Winona in 2004 to be closer to her family.
She is a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Winona, where she volunteered on different activities and committees, including moderator of council. Betty also enjoyed sewing, quilting (making crib quilts for Bundles of Love charity and free motion quilting), reading, doing genealogy for three prolific families (Koopmann, Monroe, and Henkes), collecting antiques, and volunteering at the Winona County History Center and the Minnesota Marine Art Museum. Betty was formerly active in the Whispering Pines Townhome Association, Inc., serving as past president of the board and in other positions.
Betty is survived by her brothers, Claison (Pat) Henkes and Maurice (Joanne) Henkes, and her beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gertie (Lawrence) Kraus; brothers, Dale Henkes and Howard Henkes Jr., in infancy; a stepsister, Marganel Henkes; and a stepbrother, Verdene Henkes.
Services to remember Betty will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at First Congregation Church in Winona, with Rev. Danielle Bartz officiating. Interment will be at Witoka Cemetery in Witoka.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, November 11, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona and one hour before the service at the church on Saturday.
Memorials can be directed to First Congregational Church, 161 West Broadway, in Winona, or Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson Street, in Winona.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
