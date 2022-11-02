Moore, David G.

David G. Moore, 62, of Dakota, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wis. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, at Crucifixion Catholic Church in La Crescent, Wis. Burial followed in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Crucifixion Catholic Church.
