Morgan, Dianne “Danne” Louise

Beauty, promise, and hope, in death.
Dianne “Danne” Louise Morgan, 83, of Winona, died on Friday, August 25, in Saint Anne’s Nursing Home, surrounded by the love of her family.
As her health waned, she gave us this reminder: Death is a transition, think of the butterfly. Death is the promise of new life, think of the yearly season spring.
Danne was born on February 18, 1940, in Winona to Royal and Lucille (Lortscher) Thern. She was united in marriage with Frederick “Freddy” Allyn Morgan on August 15, 1959, in Winona.
She enjoyed a magical childhood growing up in Goodview, when it was a countrified little village. It was the best place for childhood friendships, exploring the country roads on her bicycle and playing outdoors all day long and well into the evening hours, truly “the good life.”
Early in her adult working life, she was a medical secretary, then took time out to be a mother and homemaker, and she did housecleaning and ironing for others to help supplement the family finances. Later, her working career was with the family-owned manufacturing company, Thern, Inc., for many successful years, enjoying all office work, especially accounts receivable, credit, and collections.
Her favorite adult outdoor activities were walking, hiking, and biking with Freddy. Together, they covered a lot of territory and discovered many new places to explore and enjoy.
Danne is remembered for her love of family, her quietness, her love of reading, her love of routine, her desire for peace, tranquility, and harmony among all family members, and her greatest love “for all things home and family.”
Danne is dearly missed by her husband, Freddy Morgan; sons, Brent (Antonette Ginochio) Morgan and children, Zakary Morgan and Mallory Morgan, Tedd (Tracy) Morgan and their children, Tessara (Luke) Farley and Theodor Morgan, and Sheldon (Bethany Griffin) Morgan and children, Hunter Morgan, Brianna (Andrew) Lisson, Sierra Morgan, and Scout Griffin; daughters, Katrina Morgan and her sons, Mykal Howard and Keyshon Howard, and Shana Morgan and her daughter, Jade Wieland; along with many other family relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Royal and Lucille Thern.
A closed service for immediate family will be held on September 29 in the Chapel at Wesley United Methodist Church.
To all who knew and loved Danne, her family invites you to join us for a reception to be held from 3:30-7 p.m. on Friday, September 29, at the former family “farm” located at 30874 Minnesota Highway 76. Food and refreshments will be served. We appreciate your love and support during this difficult time and look forward to sharing memories of Danne together.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly requested for Winona Health Hospice Services.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
