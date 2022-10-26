Morgan, Randy

Randy Morgan was born in Spirit Lake, Iowa, to Nelda (Smith) and Howard Morgan on October 9, 1952. He passed away peacefully at his home in Alma on Sunday, October 16, 2022, with his loving wife by his side.
Randy was baptized in the Lutheran Church. He attended Windom High School in Windom, Minn. Randy moved to the Winona area in the 1970s and married Kay Cranston; they later divorced. He met Jacqueline “Jackie” (Knospe) in 1986, and they’ve been together ever since. They married March 21, 1992, at The Little Brown Church and became a blended family of six.
Randy’s oldest friends called him “Pickwick,” the nickname he picked up working on a railroad crew over 40 years ago. People who knew him growing up and as a young man knew him as Randy Anderson, his stepfather’s last name. But later in life, he changed his name back to Randy Morgan to honor his late father. Many also knew him as Randy the bait shop guy or Randy from the gun shows. He had several careers in his lifetime, but the one he enjoyed most was owning his business, Alma Sports & Spirits, where he talked about hunting and fishing with his customers and friends. He loved hunting and fishing, especially pheasant hunting with his dogs, going on hunting trips and to gun shows with his friends, camping with family, and searching out antiques at secondhand shops and garage sales. He enjoyed working in his vegetable garden and training his Labrador retriever hunting dogs. Randy must have needed his hunting dog with him in Heaven, because his beloved dog Bella joined him the following day.
Randy is survived by his wife and partner in life of over 35 years, Jackie; his daughter, Cheyenne (Clay) Holthus; stepdaughters, Teresa Boos, Tiffany (Jason) Risch, and Kimberly Rinehart; grandchildren, Taylor Allen, Azlyn Holthus, Katie Holthus, Micheala Holthus, Shannon Rinehart, Megan Rinehart, Michael Boos, Erin Boos, Jacob Risch, Matthew Risch, and Scott Rinehart (his hunting buddy); his brother, Gary (Roberta) Anderson; sisters, Becky Jacobson, Dawn Eller, Pam Franz, Kim (Greg) Gohr, Brenda (Steve) Jenson, and Dione Morgan; stepmother, Stevee Morgan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelda Anderson and Howard Morgan, and stepfather, Floyd Anderson.
A celebration of Randy‘s life was held on Saturday, October 22, at Talbot Family Funeral Home.
A memorial fund in Randy’s name is being established.
Please share a special memory of Randy or express your words of comfort for his family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
