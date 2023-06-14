Mosher, Nicole Renee (Shaw)

Nicole Renee (Shaw) Mosher, 42, of Winona, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis.
Nicole was born on December 3, 1980, to Robert and Karen (Mork) Shaw in Eau Claire, Wis. She grew up in Buffalo City and graduated from Cochrane-Fountain City High School in 2001.
She moved to Winona in 2004 and was involved with the ORC and DAC for many years.
On July 11, 2009, Nicole married Brock Mosher at Central Lutheran Church in Winona.
Nicole “Nikki” enjoyed Facebook and staying connected with family and friends. Her mother enjoyed her twice daily phone calls and will miss her immensely. She loved traveling, her faith, family gatherings, and attending the PEZ events.
Nikki had to face many challenges with her disability. She always tackled them with determination and did the best she could. She was a true fighter. She will now be able to fly with the angels and be free of any physical challenges.
Nikki is survived by her husband, Brock; her parents, Karen and Robert; brother, Rob (Julie) Shaw; sister, Nancy (Jason) Smith; niece, Lilly Shaw; nephews, Beckett Shaw and Dylan Smith; in-laws, Janet and Tom Mosher; sister-in-law, Dawn Billotte; brothers-in-law, Daniel Mosher and Joshua Mosher; and many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mildred and Alton Mork, and her paternal grandparents, Leona and Thomas Waller.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona, with Reverend Michelle Rem officiating. A visitation will start at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
