Vera Elfrieda-Elsie Motszko, 98, of Arcadia, passed away on January 19, 2022, at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall, Wis.
Vera was born in Fountain City on July 25, 1923, to Earl and Lena (Krause) Stevens. She graduated from Arcadia High School in May 1940, and married Peter R. Motszko on October 23, 1940, at St. Stanislaus parsonage. Together the couple farmed in Glencoe until 1980. She was a member of Holy Family Parish and the PCCW. She enjoyed baking bread and coffee cake with the church ladies. She had been a member of the Glencoe Homemakers Club and volunteered at the Nursing Home in Arcadia.
Besides the love for her family, adoration for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her next love was playing cards especially at the Glencoe Town Hall with the Glencoe ladies and later played with her neighbors on Sunday night. She especially enjoyed the senior citizens pot luck meal gatherings at the Glencoe Town Hall. Vera had a special place in her heart for all her Glencoe neighbors.
Vera is survived by her children, Ronald (Marilyn) Motszko, of Arcadia, Karen Motszko, of Eagan, Minn., and Sharon (Daniel) Pronschinske, of Blair; eight grandchildren, Sean (Kenlie), Todd, Wade (Kristan) and Jennifer Motszko, Adam (Alishia) Pronschinske, Nicole (Jason) Hunger, Aneta Motszko (Sean Connor), and Victoria Motszko; eight great-grandchildren, Kaeden and Koltan Motszko, Hailee Motszko, Macy, Nolan and Keaton Hunger, Kiptyn and Owen Pronschinske; brother, Earl “Bud” Stevens, of Trempealeau; and sister-in-law, Lucille Kronebusch, of Winona. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter on January 20, 2010; son, Kenneth in 1978; brothers, Ralph, Robert and Harold Stevens; sister, Grace Porcelius. Also proceeding her in death were her sisters-in-law, Ruth and Frances Stevens; brother-in-law, Joe Porcelius.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Holy Family Parish with Reverend Sebastian Kolodziejzyk officiating. Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home in Arcadia, where there will be a 7 p.m. rosary and further visitation from 10-11 a.m. at the church on Friday. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery rural Arcadia. To express condolences online please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.