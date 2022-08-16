Sharon Ann Mrozek, 68, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in Red Wing, Minn.
She was born in Boulder, Colo., on August 15, 1953, to Naomi Frenchy (Lamoy) and Harlan Floyd Dillehay. She graduated as salutatorian from Beekmantown, N.Y., in 1971. She went on to receive an A.A. degree from Willmar Community College, in Willmar, Minn., and a B.A. degree from Mankato State University, in Mankato, Minn., along with her teaching certificate. She taught at the Princeton, Minn., high school for a year and worked for the United States Postal Service out of Galesville for several years.
Sharon Married Phil Mrozek in November of 1979 and they had two sons, Joe (Amanda) Mrozek, of Red Wing, and Daniel Mrozek, of Ettrick.
She is survived by her two sons; a step-son, John Mrozek, of Byron, Minn.; her sisters, Carol Bentz, of Salem, S.D., Sandra Kirschbaum, of Humboldt, S.D.; a brother, Larry (Brenda) Dillehay, of Osakis, Minn.; one granddaughter, Jocelyn Mrozek, and one grandson, Barrett Mrozek, both of Red Wing; and three nieces and two nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband; both parents and a brother.
Funeral services will be at Zwickey Funeral Homes, 19934 West Gale Avenue, Galesville, on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. with pastor Paul Sannerud officiating. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Centerville.
Visitation is Monday at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
All who want to attend are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.