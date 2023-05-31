Mueller, Grace Sharon (Pruka)

Grace Sharon (Pruka) Mueller, 80, of Goodview, formerly of Pickwick, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis.
Grace was born October 12, 1942, at home in Wiscoy Valley, the daughter of Edward and G. Burnell (Linander) Pruka. She was united in marriage to Elmer Mueller on November 5, 1960 at St. Martin’s in Winona. The couple shared 48 years of marriage. Grace loved to crochet and enjoyed bowling. She enjoyed going to the Winona Family Y, especially swimming and meeting her friends there. She was an active volunteer, including at Jefferson School, where the children lovingly referred to her as Grandma Grace. Grace liked to travel with her family and friends, taking trips to New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, Alaska, and numerous destinations throughout the United States. At the age of 78, she crossed the source of the Mississippi River, hopping from boulder to boulder, at Itasca State Park. She was a member of the ladies auxiliary VFW and the Pickwick Volunteer Fire Department. She loved getting the family together, especially hosting family Thanksgiving for many, many years.
She is survived by her children, Barbara (Michael) Myers, of Dayton, Ohio, Dale Mueller, of Minneapolis, Minn., Sally (David) Maliszewski, of Trempealeau, and Penny (Frank) Smith, of Winona; siblings, Doris Gile, of Byron, Ill., Ralph Pruka, of Rockford, Ill., Bernard Pruka, of Winona, and Claudine Eggert, of St. Charles, and Kenneth Pruka, of Northwood, Iowa.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; siblings, Helen McNally, Caroline Abnet, and infant brother, Ronald.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Church in Winona. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 31, from 4-7 p.m. at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Winona, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Winona is assisting the family — www.hofffuneral.com.
