Mueller, Richard Roland

Richard Roland Mueller, 70, of Lewiston, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Gundersen Health System with his family by his side.
Rich was born May 12, 1951, in Winona, to Roland and Marilyn (Klavitter) Mueller. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1969, and completed Southeast Tech's farm ag program. On June 25, 1977, he married the love of his life, Ann Marie Ellinghuysen. They farmed south of Lewiston, and together they raised three sons. He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Rich was a farmer through and through, and there was nothing he loved more than being on the farm. He enjoyed getting in the field for spring planting, the rush of the fall harvest, and everything in between. Come February, it was calving time, which was his favorite; he loved the miracle of birth and watching the calves learn to stand for the first time. He passed his love of farming on to his three sons, who are always helping at the family farm.
He enjoyed visiting with his farm consultants over a bacon cheeseburger, salt, and fries. Rich cherished four-wheeler rides in Dodge, Wis., with his sons, nephews, and brothers-in-law and ranger rides with Ann and his dog Susie. He always made a point to attend his children and grandchildren's sporting events, plays, concerts, and other activities. Rich always enjoyed a good laugh from his grandchildren, and he always had a new joke to tell. He loved his practical jokes; whether it was hiding banana peels in indoor flowerpots or leaving a "present" behind the Christmas reindeer, he always got the last laugh.
He will be forever loved and missed by his three sons, Jeff, Andrew (Carman), and Dennis (Rebecca); five grandchildren, Alyssa, Emma, Isabel, Ruben, and Audrey; brother, Lowell (Maxine) Mueller; two sisters, Cynthia (Lyle) Kammerer and Marlene (Ken) Schauland; and many nieces and nephews.
He was greeted in heaven by his wife, Ann, who passed away in 2021; and his parents.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church with Reverend Michael Lindemann and Reverend Paul Kuckhahn officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service, all at the church. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service of Lewiston is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.