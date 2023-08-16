Mueller, Wilma Josephine (Kiral)

Wilma Josephine (Kiral) Mueller, 86, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Sauer Health Care.
She was born March 22, 1937, to Joseph and Virginia (Nagle) Kiral. Wilma married Ronald Mueller on November 10th, 1956, and they spent over 66 cherished years together.
Wilma enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking, and hosting family gatherings whenever she had the chance. She and Ron both shared a love of classic country music, traveling, and putting puzzles together. Besides attending numerous concerts, festivals, and music venues, they also took many trips throughout the country.
Wilma’s employment included Rush Products and Herff Jones, but her true passion was being a farm wife. She meticulously kept records for their family farm, as well as worked in the barn and in the field.
Wilma is survived by her husband, Ron; her children, Steve (Pam) Mueller, Linda (Ron) Speltz, Theresa (Kevin) Redig, and Kevin (Becky) Mueller; her brothers, Raymond (Nancy) Kiral, and Lyle (Marylin) Kiral; her sister-in-law, Anne Kiral; her grandchildren, Brenda Bever, Eric (Melissa) Speltz, DJ (Jenee) Speltz, Dustin Speltz, Brittany (Kevin) Maule, David Redig, Jessi (Dave) Muras, Jamie (McKay) Griffin, Heather (Michael) Waletzki, Courtney (Max) Smith, Ashley Schmalenberg, and Dylan (Cedar) Mueller; 21 great-grandchildren; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Joseph Kiral, Jr.; and her brother-in law, Robert Mueller.
Visitation will be held at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona, on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wilson on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The Very Reverend Mark C. McNea will officiate. Wilma will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Sauer Health Care and Winona Area Hospice for their compassion and care during Wilma’s last days.
Memorials will be forwarded to The Alzheimer's Association in honor of Wilma.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Wilma’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
