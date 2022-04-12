Mulcahy, Erin Teresa

Erin Teresa Mulcahy, 56, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, after a battle with cancer. She is survived by parents, Patrick Mulcahy and Karen Kahl; brother, Tim; sister, Lynne Rasmussen (David); daughter, Nicole Stoneburg (Matt); son, Kevin; and six grandchildren. Preceded by grandparents; and brother, Michael. Private memorial at a future date. She will be missed by many.