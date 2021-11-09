Barbara J. Munson, 74, of Goodview, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis. Barbara was born January 14, 1947, in Rochester, Minn., to Harvey and Jean (Burmeister) Starbuck. She graduated from John Marshall High School.
On June 26, 1982, she married Roger Munson in Winona. She was an avid reader who loved traveling, cooking, gardening, and a variety of flowers. Barb and Roger enjoyed spending time at the Minnesota City Boat Harbor and on the Mississippi River. After many years at Linnehan’s Restaurant, Barb set out on a new venture with Roger; they owned and operated Barb and Roger’s Cove in Minnesota City for 12 years. She then went to work for Benchmark Electronics, retiring in 2014.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; brother, Daniel Starbuck; and son, Chris Foster. She was preceded in death by her parents. She cherished her grandchildren, Sarrah Foster (Brandon Coyle), Amanda (Sean) Mueller, Brooke (Jake) Jeanson, Scott (Savannah) Kaminer, Jessica (Tom) Cantu, Samantha (Philip) Boyles, John Schissel, Alexandra (Nick) Trusievitz, Kyle (Heather) Seurer, Justin Seurer, Mitchell Seurer; and 18 great grandchildren, Ryan, Mackenzie, Makenna, Khloe, Zoey, Kellan, Henley, Max, Colt, Kai, Mae, Emmett, Charlee, KyLynn, Freyja, Breanne, Emmilyn, and Charlotte. Barbara and Roger also have five daughters, Renee Munson, DeeDee (Jim) Seurer, Dawn (Mike Pifer) Munson, Kari (Bob) Santoro, and Wendy (Matt) Markham.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory in Winona.
