Munson, Renee

Renee Munson, 61, of Winona, and prior resident of Lakewood, Colo., passed away Monday, August 7, 2023, after a battle with early onset Alzheimer’s and Lewy body dementia.
She was surrounded by love and laughter. Renee always found a way to bring joy to life. She was constantly on the go. This was evident in her varied interests — from a love of the outdoors to dogs, music, friendship, and travel. Adventurous, filled with spirit and an infectious laugh, she was all about fun and made many friends from all walks of life, spread across communities where she lived and elsewhere.
Renee’s lifelong love of the outdoors stemmed from the beauty of growing up in the Mississippi River Valley. Her 39-year career as an optician took her from Minnesota to South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Colorado.
Her daughter Alex was the center of Renee’s life. Their many escapades included everything from binge-watching television to camping, hiking, live music and enjoying the diverse landscape of the Colorado high country. Renee worked tirelessly to provide every opportunity for Alex. She was her biggest cheerleader and taught her to live life to its fullest and to treasure the bonds of family and friendship.
As a graduate of Winona High Class of 1980, Renee was connected to many classmates through participation in the choir, tennis, softball, the ski patrol and Girl Scouts. After high school, she attended Eveleth Technical Institute.
Renee is survived by her daughter, Alexandra Khechfe-Munson, and son-in-law, Nick Trusievitz, and her parents, Irene and Clete Schroeder, and Roger Munson. She had a special bond with her four surviving sisters, DeeDee (Jim) Seurer, Dawn (Mike Pifer) Munson, Kari (Bob) Santoro, Wendy (Matt) Munson-Markham; her Aunt Marian Drussell; Uncle Wally Madland; Uncle Ted Block; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mitchell and Margaret Kangel; paternal grandparents, Myrtle Midtovne and Custer Munson; Aunt Joan Kangel Madland; aunts Muriel Block, JoAnn (Jorde) Schueter, Lorraine Gilbertson, Anna Hauser, Dorothy Christie, Lois Erickson, Laura Engel, Vi Noeske, Viola Munson, and Uncle Hjalmer Munson.
A celebration of life will take place at 4 p.m., Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, 3480 Service Drive, Winona, MN 55987. Visitation will be 3 p.m., until the time of the service with a meal to follow.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
