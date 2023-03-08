Murphy, Pearl Avis (Chiglo)

Pearl Avis (Chiglo) Murphy, 93, of Whalan, Minn., and of Winona, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving and adoring family.
Pearl was born on July 8, 1929, at home in Whalan to Peter and Myrtle (Sveen) Chiglo, the oldest of ten children. Growing up, Pearl helped raise her many siblings and worked on the family’s tobacco farm and at the family’s store and tavern in Whalan. In the evenings, she helped her father, Peter, prepare for his U.S. citizenship/naturalization test.
She graduated from the Lanesboro High School in 1947 and went to work as a deputy county recorder in Fillmore County for more than 25 years.
On July 3, 1963, she married her husband of 37 years, Charles Murphy, and together they raised three children and countless pets.
Of her many interests and passions, Pearl particularly enjoyed cooking, baking, embroidery (needlepoint and cross-stitch), flower gardening, discussing world news and politics, birds, studying the Bible, and tap dancing, in her younger days. She also never met a tree that she did not immediately love. Quick-witted and known for her repartee, Pearl was equally known for having a heart of gold. She was the kindest and gentlest of souls, never one who was quick to judge and always the first to lend a helping hand. Her sense of style was unmatched. Pearl’s love for her family knew no bounds, and she always made sure everyone was well-fed and dressed warmly.
Pearl is survived by her three children, Kelley (David) Ruberg, Melanie Murphy, and Tom Murphy. She was blessed with four grandchildren, whom she thought the world of, Benjamin, Natalia, and Nakeshia Ruberg, and Jacob (Kylie) Murphy; and one great-grandchild, Miller Murphy. Her special little dog, Khloe, was constantly by her side and mirrored Pearl’s spirited and vibrant personality. Pearl is also survived by her two brothers, Nester and Stanley, and her three sisters, Orlean, Mary, and Sandra.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Myrtle; husband, Charles; daughter-in-law, Debbie; four brothers, Maynard, Roger, Jerry, and Peter Jr.; and her best friend, Marge (Evenson) Spelhaug, with whom some of Pearl’s fondest memories were formed while on road trips across the country and Canada.
A private family funeral service will be held at a later date at the Whalan Lutheran Church, where Pearl was a lifelong member. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Pearl’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.
