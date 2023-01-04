Myers, Arthur John

Arthur John Myers, 95, of Winona, died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Sauer Healthcare.
Art was born on September 10, 1927, in Winona to John and Frieda (Hahn) Myers. He graduated from Winona Senior High in 1945. Art served in the United States Navy as a fireman and machinist in Guam, during the end of World War II. On May 20, 1950, he married Nadine Panzer at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Winona. He began his career with the United States Postal Service, working on the mail train on routes throughout the Midwest. Once the mail trains were no longer running, he began working at the La Crosse Post Office, where he remained until his retirement. Art was an active member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church as well as a lifetime member of the VFW.
Art enjoyed deer hunting and fishing, especially trout fishing on Rush Creek. He also loved watching all sports, played football, and was a speed skater in his younger years.
He is survived by his children, Barb (Ron) Meier, of Fort Myers, Fla., and Bruce (Lisa) Myers, of Burnsville, Minn.; four grandchildren, Lance Meier (Fabiola Aguilara), of Minneapolis, Travis Meier, of Minneapolis, Ross (Rachel) Myers, of Evergreen, Colo., and Alyssa Myers (fiancé, Joshua Crim), of Lansing, Mich.; great-grandchildren, Elijah Coyne, Sterling Myers, and Aubrey Myers; sister-in-law, Delores Myers, of Winona; and nieces and nephews.
Art was preceded in death by his wife, Nadine; grandson, Jordan Myers; brother, Harold Myers; and sister, Mardelle Mostert.
Memorial service will be at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church with the Reverend Richard A. Moore officiating. Visitation will be at 11 a.m., until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest with military honors at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are preferred to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church or Sauer Healthcare. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements: www.hofffuneral.com.
