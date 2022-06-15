Myers, Nathan K.

Nathan K. Myers, 28, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis., surrounded by his family and friends.
Nathan was born on December 18, 1993, in Winona, to Kent and Kristine (Hartz) Myers. He graduated from Winona Senior High School in 2012.
Nathan loved spending time with his son, Emmett and his dog, Winston, who loved joining in the festivities. He spent many summers traveling to Sylvan Lake in the Black Hills of South Dakota hiking, fishing, sightseeing and just spending quality time with family. Uncle Andy sparked Nathan’s interest in bird watching. Nathan and his siblings looked forward to visits to Grandma and Grandpa to play and enjoy all the “goodies” they could want. Nathan enjoyed attending Minnesota Viking football games with family and watching televised soccer games. He spent many hours gaming and watching Marvel movies with friends. Nathan also enjoyed playing Frisbee golf around the lake with his friends. His favorite pastime was cooking, especially preparing a large portion of his homemade alfredo chicken pasta, which he shared with others.
Nathan is survived by his son, Emmett Myers; parents, Kent and Kristine Myers; sister, Noel Myers; brother, Seth Myers; as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, and other relatives and friends who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roger and Shirley Myers and Harvey and Janice Hartz.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at noon on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Pastor Joe McConkey will officiate.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kent Myers, Seth Myers, Russ Rucinski, Gary Nash, Michael Quist and Harlan Hartz.
Nathan will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date surrounded by family.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Nathan’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
