Robert “Bob” J. Myers, 80, formerly of Fountain City/Arcadia, died on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wis. Family and friends are welcome for a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in rural Arcadia. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held following the graveside service at the Arcadia Country Club beginning at 12 p.m. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
