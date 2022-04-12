Shirley M. Myers, 89, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Benedictine – St. Anne.
She was born on September 24, 1932, in Winona County, to Fred and Louise (Wamhoff) Krage, and was a graduate of Winona High School. Shirley married Roger R. Myers on September 10, 1955, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona, and he preceded her in death on May 2, 2018.
Shirley was employed for over 40 years with Winona National Bank and was a member of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church.
Shirley is survived by her children, Steven Myers and Kent Myers; grandchildren, Jason (Lisa) Myers, Carrie (Connor) Chapman, Craig Myers, Noel Myers, Nathan Myers, and Seth Myers; great-grandchildren, Asher Myers, Lainey Myers, Cambrie Chapman, Cade Chapman, and Emmett Myers; a special friend, Kris Myers; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; children, Terry and Michelle; parents; and siblings, Junior, Joyce, and Arlene.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at noon on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate. Shirley will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery. A luncheon and reception will be held at the funeral home following the burial.
Pallbearers will be Kent Myers, Jason Myers, Seth Myers, Carrie Chapman, Russ Ricinski, and Gary Nash.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Shirley’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
