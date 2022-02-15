James R. Nascak, 70, of Winona, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, February 11, 2022. James was born to Emil and Grace (Jakaitis) Nascak on Father’s Day, June 17, 1951, in Waukegan, Ill. His birth was announced at the Winona Chiefs game because his father, Emil, was playing for the chiefs. He thought that was so cool.
James worked for Thern, Inc. in Winona for 42 years. He worked as a machinist, as well as a supervisor. James was proud to have machined winch components for lots of very high-profile projects during his career at Thern, Inc. One of the highlights of his career was being a part of the New Year’s celebration in New York, where he made the winches for the New Year’s Ball at Time’s Square. He happily retired in December of 2013. After retirement he took on gardening. James always had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed the beauty of nature. James spent many hours in the garden and feeding the birds and squirrels in his backyard. In his younger years he would play baseball and football with his kids down by Lake Winona. James was a member of the Gold Prospectors Association of America. He loved gold panning. On family vacations he would always find the perfect spot to dig in the ground.
James is survived by his wife, Tanya (Williams) Nascak; sister, Diane (Robert) Anderson; brothers, Michael (Janice) Nascak and Thomas (Susan) Nascak; his first wife, Cheryl Tipton; their children, Chad and Kristin Nascak; youngest child with his third wife, Katherine Nascak; step-children from his second marriage, Alyssa and Brian Corey; grandchildren, Tyler Nascak and James Wright; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
James is proceeded in death by his parents, Emil and Grace (Jakaitis) Nascak.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. A visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview.
Memorials are preferred to Gundersen Medical Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.