Nascak, Janice "Jan" M.

Janice "Jan" M. Nascak, 71, of North Port, Fla., and formerly of Winona, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 30, 2022. Janice was born on October 14, 1950, to William and Rita Dingfelder. She was united in marriage to Michael “Mike” Nascak on November 16, 1968. Jan worked at Lake Center Industries for many years before Jan and Mike opened Lakeside Bait Shop on Sarnia Street in Winona. Jan will be remembered for her love for animals, especially cats. She had many cats over the years and was an active volunteer for the Winona Area Humane Society before relocating to Florida. She was also a wonderful cook but even a better baker, and nobody ever left Jan’s house hungry.
Together Jan and Mike enjoyed traveling, especially to warm, sunny, tropical locations; many trips to the Hawaiian Islands, Costa Rica, Mexico, and the Caribbean were taken before making a permanent home in North Port, Fla. Jan’s favorite thing to do in Florida was to walk the gulf shore beaches to look for shark teeth, having collected thousands of them.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; children, Michelle (Joseph) Banicki and Richard (Barbara) Nascak; grandchildren, Samuel Nascak and Allyson Nascak; her mother, Rita; sisters, Karen Baerbecker, Joan O'Neil, and Roxanne Prigge; and her many friends in North Port and here in the “cold north,” as mom would say. Jan was proceeded in death by her father, William, and brother, David.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Winona Area Humane Society at 1112 East Broadway Street, Winona, MN 55987, or Guiding Eyes for the Blind at 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
