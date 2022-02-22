Neal, Thelma Delores

Thelma Delores Neal, 92, beloved mother, wife and companion passed away peacefully on January 30, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz., with family by her side.
Dee was born on December 13, 1929, to Lydia (Briley) and Jerry Vernon Harrelson in Benton, Ill., and was the oldest of three children. She followed in her aunts’ footsteps and chose a nursing career, graduating from Illinois Masonic Hospital in Chicago, Ill., in 1950, as an RN. It was while she was studying that Dee met the love of her life, Earl W. Hagberg who was training to be a hospital administrator. They married on July 19, 1952, and moved shortly thereafter to Winona where he was the Community Memorial Hospital administrator for 25 years until his untimely death in 1977.
In 1975, the opportunity arose to utilize her skills as a registered nurse at St. Anne’s Hospice in Winona. Dee quickly developed a reputation as a dedicated and compassionate professional who proudly wore her white uniform and nursing cap through her career. She was a standout employee who never took a sick day in 17 years, retiring in 1992.
The Hagberg Family quickly became “river rats” with summer boating, waterskiing and picnicking on the Mississippi River. Her Illinois farm roots made her a great gardener. She became an accomplished racquetball and badminton player at the YMCA. The family attended First Baptist Church and Dee loved to organize the monthly church potlucks.
Upon returning to Benton, Ill., for her father’s funeral she met a former high school boyfriend and the romance reignited. Dee married Curtis Neal in 1985. After her retirement they moved to Mesa in 1999, where they enjoyed square dancing and motor home trips. Curt passed away in 2006.
In 2010, she met Al Ingram. Both had lost previous partners but saw the possibility of another chance at happiness with each other. For 11 years they were inseparable, traveled frequently and worshipped together.
She is preceded in death by husband, Earl W. Hagberg, and husband, Curtis D. Neal. She is survived by her sister, Joie (George) Klochany, of Florida; son, Dwight Hagberg, of Chicago; daughter, Jane (James) Shinners, of Grand Marais, Minn.; Scott Hagberg, of Winona; grandson, Elijah Hagberg, of Victor, Idaho; and loving partner, Alan Ingram, of Mesa.
Dee’s life will be honored and cherished by family friends as a selfless caregiver. With a twinkle in her eye she was quick to laugh, had an endearing smile and sought to make the lives around her easier.
Graveside service will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to the Winona Family YMCA, Roger Metz Manor or Woodlawn Cemetery.
