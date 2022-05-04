Neilson, Barbara E. (Fratzke)

Barbara E. (Fratzke) Neilson, 80, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Winona Health.
She was born on April 19, 1942, in Jersey City, N.J., to Wilbur and Mildred (Adams) Berner. Barb was a graduate of South Broward High School in Hollywood, Fla., and completed training as a registered nurse with the Jackson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Miami, Fla.
Barb was united in marriage with John E. Fratzke on July 3, 1965, at Trinity Reformed Church in Deerfield Beach, Fla. John preceded her in death on February 12, 1995. On August 24, 2002, she married Kent Neilson in the Rose Garden in Winona.
Barb was employed as a registered nurse for many years with Sauer Memorial Home in Winona, serving as their director of nursing. She later relocated to Englewood, Fla., and was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Englewood. Barb was a loving and caring person who was always giving and helping others in various ways including meals-on-wheels, toenail care, and giving rides to appointments and church. She was also blessed with organizing the annual Christmas luncheon for her retirement community in Englewood.
Her greatest joy in life was her family, and she especially cherished the time that she spent with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Barb is lovingly survived by her husband, Kent; children, Kevin (Holly) Fratzke, Keith (Alison) Fratzke, and Kurt (Becka) Fratzke; grandchildren, Kelsey, Jake, Nicholas, Taylor, Abigail, Chloe, Max, Sawyer, and Edison; brother, George “Skip” Berner; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John; and her parents.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Central Lutheran Church in Winona. Pastor Michael Short will officiate. Barb will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery.
A memorial is being arranged.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Barb’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
