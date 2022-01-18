Arlene R. Neitzke, 78, of Winona, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, following a short illness.
Arlene was born on December 2, 1943, in Winona, to William and Helen (Guergen) Neitzke, and was graduate of Winona Senior High School and Winona State University.
She was employed with Watkins Products, in Winona, and later moved to the Twin Cities where she was employed with the Carlson Company. In 1998, Arlene returned to Winona and worked at Grace Place until her retirement.
Arlene was an avid bicyclist, who enjoyed reading, animals, prayer, and her daily devotions. She was a loving sister, aunt, and friend who will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.
Arlene is survived by her brother, Roy Neitzke; sister-in-law, Josephine Neitzke; nieces and nephews, Lori (Brian) Albrecht, and their children, Samuel and Nathan; Kevin (Linda) Neitzke, and their children, Heather, Zachary, Stephanie and Alexander; Jeff (Sharon) Neitzke, Kristine (Clint) Woidyla, Mary Jo (Gary) Wilson, Bill (Jayda) Garrison, Linda Garrison, and the late Brenda (Timothy) Neitzke-Pearcy, and their daughter, Meredith; as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Weldon and Howard Neitzke; sisters, Alice Neitzke and Elenora Garrison; brother-in-law, Roger Garrison; and a sister-in-law, Connie Neitzke.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until a funeral service at noon on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate. Arlene will be laid to rest in the spring at Woodlawn Cemetery.
A memorial is being arranged.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Arlene’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.