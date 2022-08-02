Neitzke, Harry D.

Harry D. Neitzke, 89, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Lake Winona Manor.
He was born on June 21, 1933, in Winona, to Edward and Flora (Haessig) Neitzke, and was a 1951 graduate of Winona Senior High School. Harry honorably served his country with the United States Army from 1953-1955. He was united in marriage with Lois J. Larson on May 19, 1956, at Faith Lutheran Church in Winona, and she preceded him in death on July 8, 2019.
After being discharged from the Army, Harry worked briefly at the Owl Motor Company in Winona. He took the U.S. Postal Exam, and even though he passed and was offered a position, he decided to answer his true calling as a salesman and went to work with his brother, Jack, at Winona Typewriter Inc. until its closing in 1995. Harry then went to work at J & K Office Supply in Winona until their closing, at which time he retired.
Harry always embraced a 60-hour work week – more importantly, he loved to work. A product of the 1930s and a very modest childhood, he took comfort in his daily routine – any deviations were not generally a welcomed event. The customers he served often inspired him, many of whom became lifelong friends and extended family. His honesty and dedication to getting the job done right were guiding principles in his life.
When not at work, his place of refuge and source of pride was the home he and his wife, Lois, built in 1959 in West Burns Valley. Yard work in the summer and snow removal in the winter were no small tasks, but he embraced the adventure – not to mention the weekly washing of his Ford work vehicle, and oil changes every 3,000 miles. Back in the day, you may have seen him exercising along the shoulders of Highway 43 – a run-walk combination: “up the hill to the quarry and back.” Plus, it was a social event, waving to the motorists he recognized or those who honked to say hello. Perhaps you noticed him mowing on his pride and joy Ford 8N tractor, keeping the state-owned right-of-way looking very manicured. And finally, when a full week and weekend of routines were completed, he treated his family to going out to eat on Sunday night, the Hot Fish Shop and Wason’s Supper Club being at the top of the list.
Harry and Lois took great pleasure in attending their grandson’s sporting events, and their granddaughter’s dancing recitals. Many fond memories.
Harry is survived by his children: Gary Neitzke and Russ (Michelle) Neitzke; three grandchildren, Alex Neitzke, Amanda Neitzke, and Brittany (Paul) Johnson; one great-grandchild, Emmett Johnson; brother, Roger Neitzke; sisters, Betty Haedtke and Kay Malewicki; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; son, Douglas; and his siblings, Morris Neitzke, Jack Neitzke, Lois Jacobs, and Shirley Wadewitz.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Winona, with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. Harry will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, where the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona will provide military honors. Following the burial, a luncheon will be served at the Winona American Legion Club.
Pallbearers will be: Scott Neitzke, Tom Neitzke, David Neitzke, Dan Neitzke, Steve Haedtke and Kevin Larson.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that memorials be directed to Lake Winona Manor or to Winona Volunteer Services Home Delivered Meals Program.
Harry’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staffs of Lake Winona Manor and Winona Health Hospice for the excellent and loving care that he received. You all do amazing work!
Online condolences or memories may be left for Harry’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
