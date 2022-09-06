Neitzke, Roy W.

Roy W. Neitzke, 91, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Benedictine – St. Anne in Winona.
He was born on September 11, 1930, in Winona to William and Helen (Guergen) Neitzke and graduated from Winona High School in 1948. Following high school, Roy worked at Peerless Chain Company in Winona, until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1951, serving during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged on September 1, 1953.
Roy met his future wife, Connie Niemeyer, while she was babysitting for his parents’ neighbors, and they were married on December 15, 1956, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona. Connie preceded him in death on October 3, 2016.
He started working for Northern States Power Company in May of 1954 and was employed with them until his retirement in December of 1992.
Roy was a lifetime member of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church, where he was baptized on October 26, 1930, confirmed on April 18, 1943, and served as an usher. He was also a member of the American Legion.
He will be remembered for his love of spending time outdoors and appreciating nature. He especially enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, agate and arrowhead hunting, ice and trout fishing, and rattlesnake and duck hunting. Roy loved when any of his grandchildren were visiting. When Lori went back to work after maternity leave, Roy and Connie would babysit her boys. Roy would take them to preschool at St. Martin’s, VBS during the summers, and a big outing was going down to the lake to feed the ducks or to go fishing.
Roy is lovingly survived by his children, Kevin (Linda) Neitzke and Lori (Brian) Albrecht; grandchildren, Meredith (Gideon) Pearcy-Steed, Heather, Zachary, Stephanie, and Alexander Neitzke, and Samuel and Nathan Albrecht; son-in-law, Timothy Pearcy; sister-in-law, Josephine Neitzke; godson, Bill Garrison; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie; daughter, Brenda Neitzke-Pearcy; parents; brothers, Weldon Neitzke and Howard Neitzke; sisters, Alice Neitzke and Arlene Neitzke; sister and brother-in-law, Elenora and Roger Garrison; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Barbara Niemeyer.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate. Roy will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, where the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona will provide military honors.
Pallbearers will be Zachary and Alexander Neitzke, Samuel and Nathan Albrecht, Bill Garrison, and Gideon Steed.
A memorial is being arranged.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Roy’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.