Neldner, Scott Bradly

Scott Bradly Neldner, 68, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Scott leaves behind his son, Michael (Tammie) Neldner, of Lewiston; daughter, Traci (Scott) Smith, of Lewiston; grandchildren, Austyn (Indy) Neldner, Madelyn Neldner, Danielle Smith, Colt Smith, Desiree Smith, and Destiny Smith; great-grandchildren, Brayden Neldner, Brooklyn Thorndson, Aiden Thorndson, Mikko Youngs, and Pavel Youngs; brother, James (Marlys) Neldner, of Lewiston; as well as other relatives and friends.
Scott enjoyed many activities with his family and friends, but taking frequent road trips on his Harley and playing a round of golf were two of his favorites.
Our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother will be missed dearly, and we will forever cherish his memories.
A memorial will be held in the spring.
Cards or memorials may be sent to Michael Neldner, 595 East Main St., Lewiston, MN 55952.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Scott’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.
