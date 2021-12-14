Kathleen Rose “Tootie” Nelson, 71, of Cochrane, passed away on December 8, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. Kathy was born on July 25, 1950, to Peter and Violet (Kalina) Boltz, in Arcadia.
Kathy graduated from Arcadia High School and had been employed at Wincraft in Winona. She married Nalmer Nelson and later divorced. Kathy enjoyed snowmobiling, the Packers, and her two dogs and many cats. Her nieces and nephews were like her own children even though she grew up with them.
Kathy is survived by her beloved sister, Bonnie Pronschinske, of Waumandee; two nieces, Linda Passow, of Elgin, Minn., Tammy Pronschinske, of Waumandee; five nephews, Randy (Linda) Pronschinske, of Lakeville, Minn., Terry (Susan) Pronschinske, of Fountain City, Tim Pronschinske, of Fountain City, Rick (Norma) Pronschinske, of Glendale Heights, Ill., and Scott Pronschinske, of Waumandee; seven great-nieces, Missy (Brad), Marissa (Noah), Kiley (Adam), Kayla, Alicia, Ava (Nick) and Alexis; six great-nephews, Jason (Marie) Randal (Sophia), Korey (Angel), Kody, Ricardo and Reece, special friend she thought of as a great-nephew, Alec; four great-great-nieces, Violet, Faith, Genevieve and Ana Sophia; and one great-great-nephew, Charlie. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee with Father Doss officiating. Friends and family are invited to a visitation one hour before Mass at the Church. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery. To express condolences to her family online please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
