Nelson, Lee Paul

Lee Paul Nelson, 67, of Winona, died on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at his home in Winona.
Lee was born on March 15, 1956, in Winona, the son of Leslie and Anah (Goss) Nelson. He was a grouse hunter and an ardent trout fisherman, noted for landing record-sized fish. He was dedicated to woodland management and to the environment of property, especially in Cedar Valley. He was also a dedicated wildland firefighter. He was a member of the Hot Shot Crew, Helitack Management, and the U.S. Forest Service throughout the western United States. He was fire management officer at the Minnesota River Wildlife Refuge, retiring in 2015. Lee was known for his quick wit and sense of humor.
Lee is survived by his mother, Anah (Howard) Munson, of Winona; sister, Lynn (Dale) Engrav; nieces and nephews, Paul, Ava, and Karlyn Jensen; and step-siblings, Bruce, Beth, and Dan Munson. He is also survived by many firefighter brothers and a multitude of good friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Leslie, and sister, Nancy Jensen.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Winona. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are preferred to the Winona Historical Society.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Winona is assisting the family.
