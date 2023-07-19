Nelson, Raymond J.

Raymond J. Nelson, 95, of Utica, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at St. Charles Assisted Living. Ray was born March 11, 1928, in Minnieska to August and Mabel (Lindquist) Nelson. He attended Country School in Minnieska and Winona High School until his father was injured and he stayed home to farm. Ray and Bonny Plank were married in 1953. They made their home south of Utica where they raised their two children. Ray served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Alabama during the Korean War. A good day for Ray was a day at work. He worked in carpentry at Wolter Lumber and for Roger Brown. He also worked at GTA Elevator, the ASCS office, and tending bar at Shattuck’s in Utica and the St. Charles American Legion. For many years he worked in maintenance at the Turkey Store. He liked to camp with his family, enjoyed tinkering with tractors, playing cards with his worn-out deck, and growing potatoes and cherry tomatoes in his garden. Ray was loved by all and a father figure to many.
Survivors include his two children, Dan (Rita) Nelson, of Utica, and Lori Brown, of Lewiston; grandchildren, Jenny, Heath, Haley, Maicee, and Kiley; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Emma, Kaylee, Harper, Max, Violet, and Brooklyn; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Bonny in 2016, and a brother, Ron.
Services to remember Ray will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles. A visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow services at Oakwood Cemetery in Utica. The St. Charles American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War Posts will provide military graveside honors — www.hofffuneral.com.
