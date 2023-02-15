Steven M. Nelton, 72, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital - Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minn. A time of remembrance will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona.