Sean Matthew Nemitz, 47, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, unexpectedly at his parent’s home in Trempealeau. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville with Pastor Joe Iverson officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.