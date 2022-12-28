Nepper, William D.

William D. Nepper, 87, of Winona, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
He was born on February 21, 1935, in Minneiska to George and Veronica (Lydon) Nepper and was a graduate of Winona High School. Bill was united in marriage with Nelda Gaye Strange on February 3, 1957, in Lawton, Okla.
Bill honorably served his country with the United States Army from 1954-1963, and after his discharge from the Army, he continued his military service for several years with the Minnesota National Guard. Bill was able to be a part of the Freedom Honor Flight on September 10, 2022, with his daughter, Rhonda.
He was employed as a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service until his retirement in 1990. During retirement, he kept busy with volunteering and working as a courier for Motor Parts and Equipment.
Bill was a member of the Lion’s Club, of the Winona Bird Club, and of St. Casimir’s Catholic Church.
He will be remembered for his enjoyment of collecting license plates, playing board games, checkers, and dominos. He also played many games of croquet with friends and family. Bill could be seen tending to his bluebird trails and his purple martin gourds by Lake Winona throughout the spring and summer months and spent the winter months in Texas with Gaye.
Bill is lovingly survived by his wife, Gaye; children, Rhonda (Damian) Bork, daughter-in-law Veronica Nepper, and Lori (David) Servais; grandchildren, Andrea Devine, Melissa Bork, Alex (Cassie) Servais, Aaron (Sydney) Servais, and Natalie Nepper; great-grandchildren, Athena and Dean Devine; sister, Mary
Lou (Gene) Matzke; brother, Robert (Mary) Nepper; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Craig; grandson, Evan; parents; sisters, Rita Wessel and Shirley Nelsen; and brother, Jack Nepper.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at St. Casimir’s Catholic Church in Winona. The Very Rev. Mark C. McNea will officiate. Bill will be laid to rest in the spring with military honors at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Minneiska.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Bill’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
