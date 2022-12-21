William D. Nepper, 87, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at St. Casimir's Catholic Church in Winona. Spring burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Minneiska. A complete obituary will follow. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.