William D. Nepper, 87, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at St. Casimir's Catholic Church in Winona. Spring burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Minneiska. A complete obituary will follow. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Latest News
- NYE brunch fundraiser for Cancer Telethon
- New art show explores area buildings
- Local schools, colleges to close due to winter storm
- Saint Mary’s upsets top-ranked UW-L squad
- Free infant CPR and choking class Jan. 10 at Winona Health
- Minnesota launches new COVID telehealth treatment program
- Dispose of holiday greens, trees correctly to protect forests
- Meetings
Most Popular
Articles
- To the roundabout speeders
- Police blotter
- Winonans react to new roundabouts
- Local schools, colleges to close due to winter storm
- On her own terms: Evangelisto’s road to Miss America
- Police blotter
- Pedestrian hurt at Pelzer/61 in Winona
- Ambuhl, John Robert
- Arrests made in series of burglaries
- Albrecht, Dennis Franklin
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.