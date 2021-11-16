Neubauer, Adeline M. “Addy”

Adeline M. “Addy” Neubauer, 97, of Winona, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Adith Miller Manor.
Addy was born on April 9, 1924, in Arcadia to Joseph and Mary (Sonsalla) Sobotta. She was united in marriage with Stanley Losinski Sr., who preceded her in death, and she later married John Neubauer, who also has died.
She was a member of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka and of Harvest House. Addy was a waitress for many years, working at the Hot Fish Shop, as manager of the Woolworth lunch counter, and lastly at the Happy Chef Restaurant until her retirement. She enjoyed the interactions and friendships with her customers, and she will be remembered as a caregiver to many people.
Addy is lovingly survived by her son, Stan (Carolyn) Losinski; grandchildren, Angie (Jim) Zaborowski, Brice (Stephanie) Losinski, and Brett (Sarah) Losinski; great-grandchildren, Stephanie Veiseth, MaKenna Veiseth, Brendan Losinski, and Sophie Losinski; brother, Marcellus “Jack” (Ethel) Sobotta; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands; parents; sisters, Clara Klink, Joan Breyer, and Irene Bambenek; and brothers, Conrad, Eugene, Cyril, Clarence, Evarist “Bud”, and Joseph Jr. in infancy.
The recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, with visitation following the Rosary from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The Reverend Monsignor Thomas J. Hargesheimer will officiate. Addy will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery. Following the burial, a luncheon and reception will be held in the Community Room of the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Sobotta, Roger Sobotta, Darrel Sobotta, Patrick Sobotta, Randy Sobotta, and Ron Tuschner.
The family respectfully requests that memorials be directed to Winona Health Hospice, in honor of the excellent care that they gave to Addy.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Addy’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.