Neumann, Dorine Rose

Dorine Rose Neumann, 93, of Ridgeway, passed away peacefully on Wedesday, January 12, 2022, at Springbrook Village in La Crescent, Minn. Dorine was born July 22, 1928, in La Crosse, Wis., to the late Arthur and Goldie (Bateman) Bartz. She was united in marriage with Harvey Allen on November 25, 1948, at St John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nodine, Minn. They were blessed with three children, Cheryl, Denny, and Deb. Dorine farmed with her husband, Harvey until his death in March of 1965. She then married Harold Neumann on July 29, 1975. They resided in Ridgeway for many years, until Harold’s death on April 30, 2012.
During her lifetime, Dorine worked as a bookkeeper for the following businesses: The Standard Oil Company of La Crosse, the Nodine Creamery, the Badger Foundry Co., of Winona, and Computerland, of La Crosse. Dorine was a wonderful homemaker, who loved to cook and bake. She also spent many years lovingly caring for her mother, Goldie, and brother-in-law, Alfred. She enjoyed making handmade afghans, knitting, crocheting, gardening, and collecting beautiful vintage dishware. Dorine's greatest joy, however, was spending time with her family and friends. Throughout her life, Dorine’s faith in the Lord our Savior was strong. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine.
Dorine is survived by her children, Denny (Debi) Allen, of Pickwick, Deb (Larry) Abnet, of Nodine; her grandson's, BJ (Jessica) Allen, Cody Abnet, and granddaughter Lacy; three great-granddaughters, Hayven, Gracey, and Aspen; a nephew; and a niece. In addition to her two husbands, Dorine was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Cheryl (Simpson),; her son-in-law, Dale Simpson; her sister, Ilene Martineau; her grandson, Bryant Allen; and her beloved aunt, Pearl Volbrecht.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, in Nodine. Pastor James Mumm will officiate. Burial will follow in Hiler Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
The family asked that memorials be directed to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church or to Hiler Cemetery, in lieu of flowers.
The family would also like to extend their gratitude to the kind staff at Springbrook Village, La Crescent, for the loving care provided to Dorine. The Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences and memories may be left for Dorine's family at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.