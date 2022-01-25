Sandy Mae Neumann, 68, of Bethany, passed away on January 16, 2022, in Caledonia, Minn. Sandy was born to Alva and Donna (Wibel) Schwirtz on August 13, 1953, in Wabasha.
Sandy grew up in Wabasha and later went on to study at Winona State University. After college she worked as an elementary school teacher in Hershey, Neb. She was then offered an opportunity to teach special education in Blue Earth, Minn. She truly had a passion for teaching and being with children. While she was working in Blue Earth, she met the love of her life, Jack Neumann. They moved to the Altura/Bethany area where they called home. On November 25, 1978, they came together in matrimony at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Wabasha and were happily married for 43 years. Sandy spent a period of time substitute teaching in Winona, then she joined Jack driving truck. She didn’t just ride along, she got her CDL and drove her own truck. Sandy and Jack traveled on the road quite often and were always making memories along the way. Out of all the jobs Sandy had, being a parent was the one she treasured the most. Sandy and Jack are the parents of Derek Neumann, whom they love dearly.
Sandy was a very hard worker and was always keeping herself occupied with outside chores. She had a love for animals, especially her cats. Sandy was a very positive and strong woman. She will be remembered by her work ethic and kind heart.
Sandy is survived by her parents, Alva and Donna (Wibel) Schwirtz, of Wabasha; husband, Jack Neumann, of Bethany; son, Derek (Annie) Neumann, of Dennison, Minn; three grandchildren, Emma, Jonathan, Oliver Neumann; aunts, Charlotte Van Zanten, of Pepin, Wis., and Betty Stromness, of Wabasha; and cousin, Randy Stein, of Lake City, Minn.
She is proceeded in death by her aunt, Joyce Burmeister.
On Saturday, February 5, 2022, a memorial service will be held at Hoff Funeral Home in St. Charles at 11 a.m. Visitation will be an hour before the service from 10-11 a.m.
