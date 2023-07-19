Newell, Frances Margaret (Zywicki)

Frances Margaret (Zywicki) Newell, 87, of Winona, Minnesota died on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Valley View Nursing Home in Houston, Minn., with her family right by her side.
She was born on October 20, 1935, to Edward and Laurina (Willems) Zywicki in Winona, Minnesota. Frances attended Winona Senior High until the 10th grade then began to start a family. Frances met Joseph Newell through mutual friends, and they were later united in matrimony on March 29, 1952, in Winona.
Frances had a love for baking. She worked at many different grocery stores in Winona. At the age of 61 she retired from Midtown Foods after many years in their bakery. Frances also loved vegetable gardening, sewing quilts and mending clothes. Her family was very important to her, and she made sure that they were always well taken care of. Frances looked forward to the family gathering and getting everyone together, especially around a dinner table. She worked hard as a homemaker, was the most loving mother, and was the kindest grandmother, and very proud of her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Frances will be deeply missed by her daughters, Nancy (Ken) Mehaffey and Becky (Bill) Soranno; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way; brother, Terry (Kathy) Bescup; and sister-in-law, Helen Newell.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband, Joe; son, Stephen; siblings, Richard, Edward, Rosemary, and Patricia.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. There will be no services held.
