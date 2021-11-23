Nickles, Edna Ann

Edna Ann Nickles, 86, of Roswell, Ga., passed away Wednesday, September 15, with her daughters by her side. She was born on August 11, 1935, in El Paso, Texas, to Edna and Wendell Carton. She lived in Memphis, Tenn., and Aberdeen, Miss., growing up and graduated from Aberdeen High School. She married Robert Nickles on August 22, 1953, and together they had two children, Deborah and Dana, which were the loves of her life. They raised their family in San Angelo, Texas, Atlanta, Ga., and Winona. They later divorced, and Edna settled in Alpharetta, Ga. Edna was a skilled bookkeeper and worked many years at Gorman Foundry in Winona and John W. Rooker & Associates in Atlanta. She was a member of the United Methodist Church.
Edna had a zest for life and thoroughly enjoyed traveling, sports, reading, playing cards, and spending time with friends. First and foremost, Edna was devoted to her children, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was always in close contact with her family and never missed a baptism, confirmation, graduation, or wedding, and was present for all those moments in between. Edna was loving, kind, outgoing, energetic, and loved people. She was a great conversationalist and loved talking to everyone she met.
Edna is survived by her two daughters, Deborah (Loren) Benz, of Rochester, Minn., and Dana (Gene) Sweeney, of Dawsonville, Ga.; four grandchildren, Tim (Michel) Benz, of Rochester, Minn., Mike Benz, of Eagan, Minn., RJ (Laura) Sweeney, of Cumming, Ga., and Nickole (Mark) Johnson, of Woodstock, Ga.; seven great-grandchildren, Lucas, Nathan and Abbey Benz; Carter, Aiden, and Ansley Johnson; and Addison Sweeney. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of the Roswell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care they provided to Edna during the last three years.
A private memorial service and celebration of life will take place on Friday, November 26, in Dawsonville, Ga.
