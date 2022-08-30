David Vernon Novak, 62 of St. Charles, died unexpectedly Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital – St. Mary’s Campus.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in St. Charles with the Reverend Tim Biren officiating. He will be laid to rest at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Spillville, Iowa. Visitation was 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to Mass, all at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Charles Foundation for Academic Excellence.
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service – St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements, www.hofffuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.