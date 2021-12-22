Janet F. Novotny, 75, of Cochrane, died on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wis. A funeral service for Janet will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church in Cochrane with Pastor Mark Wilde officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in the Buffalo City Public Cemetery. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
