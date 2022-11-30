Joseph "Joe" F. Obieglo, 96, formerly of Arcadia, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Pigeon Falls Healthcare Center. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home where there will be a Rosary recited beginning at 10:45 a.m., led by Father Kyle Laylan. A prayer service and military honors presented by the Tickfer-Erickson American Legion Post 17 will follow the rosary. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery at a later date. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
