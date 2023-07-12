Oevering, Daryl John

Daryl John Oevering, 63, of Stockton, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, unexpectedly in his garage. He was born on October, 29, 1959, to Jack and Judith (Barnholtz) Oevering in Winona.
Daryl grew up in Stockton, along with his three siblings. He graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1978. His passion for sports started at a young age. He played softball for many years and met many friends along the way. Daryl worked at Winona Lighting in Goodview for over 39 years and retired as the shipping manager.
Daryl married Sara Wadewitz on April 20, 1984, and together they had two children, Rachel and Nick. Daryl always had a smile on his face and brought so much positivity to everyone around him. He was a wonderful and loving husband, dad, grandpa, and brother. Daryl spent most of his time watching Minnesota sports in his man cave and perfecting his flower garden. He also loved to go grocery shopping at Hy-Vee to get their weekday specials. Goodwill always seemed to have something just for Daryl that he could take home with him; he was quite the shopper. He also liked to go to the casino once in a while and occasionally wagered his luck on a scratch-off.
Daryl will be remembered as the man who wore shorts year-round and put a smile on everyone’s face. Like he always said, “It takes more muscles to frown than to smile.”
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sara; children, Rachel and Nick; grandchildren, Rakiya and Reise; sisters, Sue Maul and Jodi Wise.
Daryl is preceded by his grandparents, parents, and brother, Gary Oevering.
A visitation for Daryl will take place on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. The memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. with funeral celebrant Dianne Rislow.
