Oldham, Arnold Roy

Arnold Roy Oldham, 88, of Lewiston, died on May 1, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community-St. Anne in Winona. Arnie was born on April 10, 1935, in Warren Township to Theodore and Alice (Harding) Oldham. He grew up in the Wilson area with his five siblings. One night at a dance hall, Arnie met the love of his life and swept her off her feet. Arnold Oldham and Delores Oian were married September 21, 1957, at Rushford Lutheran Church. They made their home in Lewiston, where they raised their two children.
Although Arnie spent many years as a farmhand, he also worked for Brad Ragan Inc. for over 29 years. He was devoted to his faith and a long-term member of Immanuel Lutheran Church-Silo. Some of his fondest memories were fishing with his family and friends. He was mechanically inclined and enjoyed working on various projects, ranging from building things to fixing small engines and vehicles. Arnie spent countless hours with his wife, maintaining a large vegetable garden in their backyard. They always gave away the extra vegetables that were produced. Arnold had a huge heart and did not hesitate to lend a hand to anyone who needed help. Arnie and Delores loved country music and would often go to bluegrass festivals in Houston, Minn., or country music performances at local county and state fairs.
Arnold is survived by his two children, Connie Oldham, of Wanamingo, Minn., and Duane Oldham, of St. Paul Park, Minn., as well as many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Arnie's kind and gracious soul will be missed by many.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, his parents, five siblings, and several in-laws.
Arnold's family would like to thank Winona Health Hospice, Benedictine Living Community-Calista Court, and St. Anne for taking such great care of their loved one.
Memorials will be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church-Silo, Winona Health Hospice, and Benedictine Living Community-Winona.
A visitation for Arnold will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church-Silo. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
