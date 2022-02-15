Morgan L. Olsen, 58, passed away on Monday, February 14, at his home in Rollingstone. Morgan was born on March 26, 1963, in Chilton, Wis., the son of Robert and Belva (Meddaugh) Olsen. Morgan will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona at a later date. Full obituary to follow — www.hofffuneral.com.