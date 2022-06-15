Morgan L. Olsen, 58, passed away on Monday, February 14, at his home in Rollingstone (formerly of Chilton, Wis). Morgan was born on March 26, 1963, in Chilton, the son of Robert and Belva (Meddaugh) Olsen.
Morgan enjoyed racing and watching his Green Bay Packers; he spent a lot of his time hanging out in his garage as it had all of the comforts of home in Chilton as well as his tools. He had a special time taking long truck drives with his granddaughter, Hannah, to scout for deer. He helped raise his daughter, Missy, and taught her to always count on him in good times or bad. Morgan will always be remembered for being his caring, simple self.
Morgan is survived by his wife of 24 years, Barb, and her son, Jake; daughter, Missy (Paul); grandchildren, Thomas and Hannah; mother, Belva (Merrill), brothers, Whitney (Becky), Scott (Susan); special aunt, Joyce (David); his good friend, Dean; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father as well as his brothers, Bud and Rob.
A graveside celebration of Morgan’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, at St. Mary’s Cemetery of Winona. The Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview is assisting Morgan’s family with arrangements.
