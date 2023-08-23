Olson, Judi Marie (Smith)

Judi Marie (Smith) Olson, 87, of Winona, passed away on August 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on April 27, 1936, to Harold and Esther Smith in Winona. She was a 1954 graduate of Cotter High School and went on to study nursing. She worked at the Winona Hospital as a nurse for over 30 years. She met her future husband, Truman Olson, at Winona Hospital, and they were united in marriage on May 11, 1957, at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. Judi was a member of Cathedral of the Sacred Heart for many years, and it was very special to her. This is where Judi was baptized, received her first communion and first reconciliation, was confirmed, and was married.
Judi was a very hard worker, and she worked until the age of 72, where she spent her last 17 years of work with Ben and Adith Miller as their private nurse. She was also involved with the Winona Humane Society, where she spent many hours volunteering and showcasing her love for animals. Judi always had lots of friends, and she enjoyed visiting and getting coffee with her girlfriends: Carolyn, Kay, Jackie, and Doris.
Judi was a very smart woman and loved reading. She also traveled around the Midwest, went on picnics, and admired her plants and flowers. Judi loved decorating her home for every holiday and getting everyone together for family time. She always had extra room at the table with extra food for anyone who might be joining them. She remembered everyone’s birthday and always made it a point to send them a card. Judi always put everyone in front of herself and looked out for their best interest. She was a very tough, independent, and strong woman. She was a caretaker for her late husband, Truman, and most of all, she was a great mother to her children.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Mark Olson, Staci (Robert) Kouba, and Scott Olson; grandson, Joshua (Shayna) Olson; great-grandsons, Asher and Elias; sister, Nancy (Gerry) Polson; and her Kitty.
Judi is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Esther Smith; first husband, Truman Olson; and second husband, Jerry Volkman.
Judi’s services took place on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, officiated by funeral celebrant Jen Corcoran. Judi was laid to rest at Highland Prairie Cemetery.
