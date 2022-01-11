Merlin Olson, 65, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Speltz Assisted Living in Lewiston.
Merlin Ray was born February 9, 1956, in Cook County, Ill., to Ralph and Arvilla (Schmidt) Olson. He was an avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan. He also enjoyed his time spent hunting and fishing.
He is survived by two children, Kristen Maynard and Jamie Olson; two grandsons, Alex Franzwa and Aron Franzwa; a great-granddaughter, Rylee Franzwa; a brother, Ralph A. (Kris) Olson; two sisters, Dixie Olson and Onalee (Gerald) Zeller; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Marlin Roy Olson; brother, Wayne Olson; two sisters, Jean Bambenek and Glynis Hoffman.
A memorial gathering will be from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory in Winona and Fountain City. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
