Michelle V. Olson, 52, of Onalaska, Wis., and of Winona, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending, and a complete obituary will follow. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
