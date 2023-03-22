Olson, Michelle Vikki (Mehaffey)

Michelle Vikki (Mehaffey) Olson, 52, of Onalaska/Winona, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in her home after a courageous and heroic battle with cancer. When she passed, she was surrounded by family, friends, and her fur babies.
Michelle was born on December 11, 1970, in Winona, to Rick Mehaffey and Mary Lou Ann (Haack) Przybylski. She was baptized and confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Winona. She graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1989. After graduating from high school, she obtained a medial/clinical assistant certificate at Rochester Community College in 1990. She then pursued a career in healthcare doing what she did best, helping and caring for others. She loved that her career gave her the opportunity to positively impact the lives of her patients. Michelle worked as a certified medical assistant at various hospitals and clinics, including 10 years with Winona Health in Winona and almost 20 years with Mayo Health System in La Crosse/Onalaska, Wis. She was heavily involved as the La Crosse Chapter President of the American Association of Medical Assistants. She also volunteered her time with other organizations. She was united in marriage with Darin Olson on January 12, 1991, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Winona by Rev. William Flesch. They had two children together, Cortney and Kyle Olson.
Michelle lived life to the fullest and brought out the best in everyone around her. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling, camping, boating, stamping and making greeting cards. While traveling, Michelle visited many states, beaches, national parks, and landmarks with her family.
Michelle is lovingly survived by her husband, Darin; children, Cortney and Kyle Olson; brothers, Andrew Przybylski and Brian Mehaffey; stepfather, David Przybylski; fur babies, Willow (lab mix), Luna (German shorthair pointer), Ruby (domestic shorthair) and Zona (Siamese); as well as aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.
Michelle was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lou Ann (Haack) Przybylski; father, Rick Mehaffey; grandparents, Ernie and Jennae Mehaffey and Arnold and Luella Haack; furbabies, Sam (Siamese) and Tucker (King Charles Cavalier).
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1664 Kraemer Drive in Winona. The Reverend William Flesch will officiate. A luncheon and reception will be held at the church following the service. In honor of Michelle and her love for purple, please wear something purple.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Michelle’s family and friends at www.watowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.