Stella Konsela Oreschwick of Fort Myers, Fla., died June 30, 2022. She was born on September 16, 1939 to Romeo and Rose Konsela in Arcadia, Wis. She is survived by sons, D.J. and Andrew, of Fort Myers; sisters, Esther Moulton, Joan Roberts, Doris Giemza, Judy Konsela; and brother, Ron Konsela. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Latest News
- Farm Beginnings: 25 years of training ag’s next generation
- Rural Heritage Museum is open during the Winona County Fair
- Merrick State Park hosts talk on invasive species
- Ask the Masters: Happy, healthy harvesting
- MiEnergy Cooperative awards $70,000 in scholarships
- Winona Health welcomes new audiologist
- Ways to stay cool and save money during summer heat
- Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) helps area residents
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.