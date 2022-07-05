Stella Konsela Oreschwick of Fort Myers, Fla., died June 30, 2022. She was born on September 16, 1939 to Romeo and Rose Konsela in Arcadia, Wis. She is survived by sons, D.J. and Andrew, of Fort Myers; sisters, Esther Moulton, Joan Roberts, Doris Giemza, Judy Konsela; and brother, Ron Konsela. Funeral arrangements are pending.  